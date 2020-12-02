UrduPoint.com
Hina Pervaiz Butt Moves PA Resolution For Sikh Marriage Act

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 20 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 04:03 PM

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves PA resolution for Sikh Marriage Act

The PML-N MPA says Sikh minority is suffering for not promulgating Sikh Marriage Act since it was enacted during Shehbaz Sharif’s government more than two years ago.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2020) A resolution on Wednesday was moved to Punjab Assembly against non-promulgation of Sikh-Marriage Act.

PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt moved the resolution, saying that marriages of Sikh girls were not being registered which a serious issue for Sikh minority.

Constitution of Pakistan, 1973 guarantees protection of minorities’ rights.

“Sikh Marriage Act was approved with majority more than two years ago during Shehbaz sharif’s government,” read the copy of the resolution.

It said that Pakistan was the first country introduced “Special” Sikh Marriage Act. But despite lapse of more than two years, the act was not implemented. The Sikh minority was suffering due to this negligence.

The PML-N leader demanded the house for immediate implementation of Sikh Marriage Act, because execution of minorities’ rights on time was the state responsibility.

