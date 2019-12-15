UrduPoint.com
Hindu Community Celebrates Kartak Pooran Mashi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 08:00 PM

Hindu community celebrates Kartak Pooran Mashi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :The Hindu community offered its religious services to celebrate Kartak Ashnan and Karat Pooran Mashi at Katas Raj Temple, near Chakwal on Sunday.

According to the Evacuee Trust Property board, the Hindu yatrees from India also participated in the ceremonies.

Addressing the ceremony, Indian Hindu group leader Shiv Partab Bajaj appreciated the Pakistani authorities and said all Hindu temples and other sacred places had been kept in original form.

He thanked the Pakistan government for decorating the Hindu sacred places and said he had been coming here for years, adding that Pakistani authorities and the ETPB took well care of Hindu pilgrims every year.

On the occasion, ETPB Chairman Dr Amir said in his address that Shivala Teja Singh temple at Sialkot was being decorated and restored in its actual shape.

He said that the government always made proper arrangements for Hindu yatrees and facilitated them in their religious visits.

Special gifts were presented to the guests after the ceremonies.

Hindu Yatrees will visit Lahore on Monday.

