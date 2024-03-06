Hindu pilgrims from India reach Lahore

A delegation of Hindu pilgrims from India, headed by Vishu Bajaj, arrived in Lahore (Pakistan) through Wagah border crossing, here on Wednesday to participate in celebrations of the Hindu festival of Shivratri

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) A delegation of Hindu pilgrims from India, headed by Vishu Bajaj, arrived in Lahore (Pakistan) through Wagah border crossing, here on Wednesday to participate in celebrations of the Hindu festival of Shivratri.

Additional Secretary Shrines, Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Rana Shahid Saleem and other officials welcomed them warmly and presented them bouquets. They conveyed Shivratri greetings on behalf of ETPB Chairman Arshad Farid Khan.

Rana Shahid told the media that all arrangements including security, accommodation, transport, and medical facilities had been completed for the pilgrims.

According to the ETPB spokesperson, the Hindu pilgrims would leave for historical Katas Raj temple on Thursday, March 7, by special buses after they night stay in Lahore. The main event of Maha Shivratri, being organised by the Evacuee Trust Property Board, would be held on March 9 at the historic Katas Raj temple in Chakwal.

The Hindu pilgrims would also visit Krishna Mandir at Ravi Road, Lahore Fort and other historical sites in Lahore on March 11, and return to India on March 12.