Hindu Pilgrims From India Reach Lahore
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 05:55 PM
A delegation of Hindu pilgrims from India, headed by Vishu Bajaj, arrived in Lahore (Pakistan) through Wagah border crossing, here on Wednesday to participate in celebrations of the Hindu festival of Shivratri
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) A delegation of Hindu pilgrims from India, headed by Vishu Bajaj, arrived in Lahore (Pakistan) through Wagah border crossing, here on Wednesday to participate in celebrations of the Hindu festival of Shivratri.
Additional Secretary Shrines, Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Rana Shahid Saleem and other officials welcomed them warmly and presented them bouquets. They conveyed Shivratri greetings on behalf of ETPB Chairman Arshad Farid Khan.
Rana Shahid told the media that all arrangements including security, accommodation, transport, and medical facilities had been completed for the pilgrims.
According to the ETPB spokesperson, the Hindu pilgrims would leave for historical Katas Raj temple on Thursday, March 7, by special buses after they night stay in Lahore. The main event of Maha Shivratri, being organised by the Evacuee Trust Property Board, would be held on March 9 at the historic Katas Raj temple in Chakwal.
The Hindu pilgrims would also visit Krishna Mandir at Ravi Road, Lahore Fort and other historical sites in Lahore on March 11, and return to India on March 12.
Recent Stories
Turkish defense industry makes new exports to Gulf
Senegal MPs debate contentious amnesty bill
Commissioner inaugurates Cultural Festival at Emerson university
18-member Punjab cabinet sworn in
16 arrested for market encroachments in Peshawar
Saudi Electricity Company announces 2023 financial results
Rehman College of Dentistry celebrates World Oral Health Day
Training workshop for local government representatives held in district Khyber
Oil up with weak dollar, supply concerns amid Middle East tension
Religious affairs ministry facilitates Pakistani pilgrims for Urs in Kaliyar Sha ..
Friends reunited for De Rossi as revived Roma face De Zerbi's Brighton
Spain prosecutors seek jail for Real Madrid coach Ancelotti over tax
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner inaugurates Cultural Festival at Emerson university4 minutes ago
-
18-member Punjab cabinet sworn in4 minutes ago
-
16 arrested for market encroachments in Peshawar4 minutes ago
-
Rehman College of Dentistry celebrates World Oral Health Day8 minutes ago
-
Training workshop for local government representatives held in district Khyber8 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry facilitates Pakistani pilgrims for Urs in Kaliyar Sharif, India6 minutes ago
-
CCRI Multan's Bt Cyto 547 tops Punjab in national coordinated varietal trials 202329 minutes ago
-
Two dacoit gangs busted; five arrested29 minutes ago
-
Pak Science Foundation invites applications from Pakistani students to participate in IJSO 202429 minutes ago
-
Two inter-district dacoits killed during police encounter39 minutes ago
-
PM distributes huge compensation package among recent rains victims39 minutes ago
-
Promotion of electric bikes vital to abolish pollution, save expenses: Khawaja Suleman Siddique39 minutes ago