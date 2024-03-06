Open Menu

Hindu Pilgrims From India Reach Lahore

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 05:55 PM

Hindu pilgrims from India reach Lahore

A delegation of Hindu pilgrims from India, headed by Vishu Bajaj, arrived in Lahore (Pakistan) through Wagah border crossing, here on Wednesday to participate in celebrations of the Hindu festival of Shivratri

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) A delegation of Hindu pilgrims from India, headed by Vishu Bajaj, arrived in Lahore (Pakistan) through Wagah border crossing, here on Wednesday to participate in celebrations of the Hindu festival of Shivratri.

Additional Secretary Shrines, Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Rana Shahid Saleem and other officials welcomed them warmly and presented them bouquets. They conveyed Shivratri greetings on behalf of ETPB Chairman Arshad Farid Khan.

Rana Shahid told the media that all arrangements including security, accommodation, transport, and medical facilities had been completed for the pilgrims.

According to the ETPB spokesperson, the Hindu pilgrims would leave for historical Katas Raj temple on Thursday, March 7, by special buses after they night stay in Lahore. The main event of Maha Shivratri, being organised by the Evacuee Trust Property Board, would be held on March 9 at the historic Katas Raj temple in Chakwal.

The Hindu pilgrims would also visit Krishna Mandir at Ravi Road, Lahore Fort and other historical sites in Lahore on March 11, and return to India on March 12.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Visit Road Temple Chakwal Wagah March Border Media Event All From

Recent Stories

Turkish defense industry makes new exports to Gulf

Turkish defense industry makes new exports to Gulf

1 minute ago
 Senegal MPs debate contentious amnesty bill

Senegal MPs debate contentious amnesty bill

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner inaugurates Cultural Festival at Emer ..

Commissioner inaugurates Cultural Festival at Emerson university

4 minutes ago
 18-member Punjab cabinet sworn in

18-member Punjab cabinet sworn in

4 minutes ago
 16 arrested for market encroachments in Peshawar

16 arrested for market encroachments in Peshawar

4 minutes ago
 Saudi Electricity Company announces 2023 financial ..

Saudi Electricity Company announces 2023 financial results

8 minutes ago
Rehman College of Dentistry celebrates World Oral ..

Rehman College of Dentistry celebrates World Oral Health Day

8 minutes ago
 Training workshop for local government representat ..

Training workshop for local government representatives held in district Khyber

8 minutes ago
 Oil up with weak dollar, supply concerns amid Midd ..

Oil up with weak dollar, supply concerns amid Middle East tension

8 minutes ago
 Religious affairs ministry facilitates Pakistani p ..

Religious affairs ministry facilitates Pakistani pilgrims for Urs in Kaliyar Sha ..

6 minutes ago
 Friends reunited for De Rossi as revived Roma face ..

Friends reunited for De Rossi as revived Roma face De Zerbi's Brighton

8 minutes ago
 Spain prosecutors seek jail for Real Madrid coach ..

Spain prosecutors seek jail for Real Madrid coach Ancelotti over tax

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan