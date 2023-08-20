Hindu Saint Swami Vichar Puran Anand continues offering Darshan to devotees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :The Hindu Saint Shri Swami Vichar Puran Anand Ji Maharaj on Sunday also continued offering his 'Darshan' to his devotees at Anandpur Ashram.

A large number of devotees from Hindu community flocked to catch a sight of the revered nonagenarian Hindu Saint and seek his blessings at the Darshan ceremony.

Swami Vichar Puran Anand is on a four-day visit to Pakistan along with a group of his disciples on invitation of Patron-In-Chief, Pakistan Hindu Council and Chairman of PM's Task force on Gandhara Tourism Dr.

Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.

On the occasion, the Hindu Saint delivered a sermon while disciples addressed the audience. Moreover, singers also performed 'Bhajans' in the ceremony.

Shri Swami Vichar Puran Anand Ji Maharaj, during his visit, will lead morning prayers- Artee Puja- at newly constructed Shri Paramhans Advait Mandir while Darshan and Satsang congregations would also be held in the evenings.