Hira Mani set hearts aflutter with latest drama poster

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Well-esteemed Pakistani actor, singer and host Hira Mani left fans more than excited after she dropped much-anticipated poster of upcoming tale 'Meher Mah' The knock-out beauty continues to conquer hearts of millions worldwide with her immense beauty, cheerful personality and exceptional acting skills. The versatile starlet has carved a niche for herself with back-to-back blockbuster serials including Meri Teri Kahani, Ibn-e-Hawa, Dil Mom Ka Diya, Mere Paas Tum Ho, Kashf and Ibn-e-Hawa.

Turning to her official Instagram account, the 'Do Bol' sensation shared gripping poster of upcoming drama unveiling the name of her character "Roohi" along with the caption "Coming soon".

In the shared poster, the diva looked utterly gorgeous donning white attire paired up with silver ear rings, exuding sheer charm and grace.

Right after, the enchanting poster grabbed fans as well as celebs attention and garnered thousands of likes and comments showering the boss lady with best wishes and adoration.

Directed under the vital direction of Najaf Bilgrami, the most-anticipated serial is penned by the man with a golden pen Akhtar Qayyum while M. Nadeem J produced the serial.

On the work front, Mani gears up for SeePrime's most-awaited film 'Teri Meri Kahaniyaan' set to hit the cinemas this Eid ul Adha.