UrduPoint.com

Hisham Khan Hunts Himalayan Ibex By Paying Rs 1,360,000

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Hisham Khan hunts Himalayan Ibex by paying Rs 1,360,000

Hunter Hisham Khan hunted Himalayan Ibex by paying the second highest permit fee of Rs1,360,000 at Passu Community Controlled Conservation Area in Gojal, Hunza The highest permit for one Himalayan Ibex was Rs 3,000,000, auctioned for Khunjerab Villagers Organization

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Hunter Hisham Khan hunted Himalayan Ibex by paying the second highest permit fee of Rs1,360,000 at Passu Community Controlled Conservation Area in Gojal, Hunza The highest permit for one Himalayan Ibex was Rs 3,000,000, auctioned for Khunjerab Villagers Organization.

The Blue Sheep and Himalayan Ibex hunted by Khan in Gojal, Hunza have won international awards.

Hisham Khan has appreciated the community efforts for conservation of wildlife under the trophy hunting program.

He said his original plan was to visit Batura Valley to hunt a monster ibex in order to break his own record of hunting 53 inches Himalayan Ibex in Passu in 2016.

Related Topics

Visit Gojal 2016

Recent Stories

Court grants physical remand of cop involved in st ..

Court grants physical remand of cop involved in student's shooting

39 seconds ago
 Sullivan Discusses Middle East, Iran With Israel's ..

Sullivan Discusses Middle East, Iran With Israel's National Security Advisor

42 seconds ago
 CM announces 12 new universities

CM announces 12 new universities

43 seconds ago
 Commissioner apprises Shauzab Kanwal about develop ..

Commissioner apprises Shauzab Kanwal about development projects of Ahmadpur East ..

3 minutes ago
 People fed up of opposition's hollow resignations, ..

People fed up of opposition's hollow resignations, long march claims: CM

3 minutes ago
 DC, DPO visits the site of Cholistan rally, inspec ..

DC, DPO visits the site of Cholistan rally, inspect security arrangements

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>