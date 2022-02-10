Hisham Khan hunts Himalayan Ibex by paying Rs 1,360,000

Hunter Hisham Khan hunted Himalayan Ibex by paying the second highest permit fee of Rs1,360,000 at Passu Community Controlled Conservation Area in Gojal, Hunza The highest permit for one Himalayan Ibex was Rs 3,000,000, auctioned for Khunjerab Villagers Organization

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Hunter Hisham Khan hunted Himalayan Ibex by paying the second highest permit fee of Rs1,360,000 at Passu Community Controlled Conservation Area in Gojal, Hunza The highest permit for one Himalayan Ibex was Rs 3,000,000, auctioned for Khunjerab Villagers Organization.

The Blue Sheep and Himalayan Ibex hunted by Khan in Gojal, Hunza have won international awards.

Hisham Khan has appreciated the community efforts for conservation of wildlife under the trophy hunting program.

He said his original plan was to visit Batura Valley to hunt a monster ibex in order to break his own record of hunting 53 inches Himalayan Ibex in Passu in 2016.