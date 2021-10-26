Historic prison package to be prelude to revolutionary reforms in existing prison system

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The historic prison package announced by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar will be a prelude to revolutionary reforms in the existing prison system.

According to Director, Directorate of Public Relations (DPR), Punjab, the package would end the inhumane treatment of inmates in prisons and change the 127-year-old prison rules and regulations to protect the human rights of inmates and focus on making inmates useful members of the society.

He said, the historic prison package would bring about a real change in the existing system and would be the basis for far-reaching and revolutionary changes in the prison system.

The incumbent Punjab government was carrying out programs for the betterment of people from different walks of life and provincial institutions, and while providing services to the people through automation, the system of service delivery in institutions had also been modernized, he informed.

While corruption and irregularities were being eradicated, necessary facilities and resources were being provided to bring the performance of the institutions up to the required standards, he said.

A historic package worth Rs 5.5 billion has been announced by the Punjab Chief Minister to meet the long-standing needs of the jails.

The prisoners would be allowed to carry mattresses, blankets and pillows under the prison package.

Geysers would also be available in jails for hot water in winter. The cells and barracks would be fitted with air coolers, exhaust fans, lights and extra fans, he added.

Education, recreational facilities and day care center for children up to 6 years would be provided with female prisoners. The rights of minors would also be protected.

The health department would set up medical camps in the jails every month to check up the inmates. Lunch and dinner hours have also been changed for the convenience of prisoners.

The Punjab government has given a special package to provide relief to the jail staff along with the inmates. The service structure of the prison staff is being improved. Along with salaries and allowances, prison staff would be given a prison security allowance equal to an additional basic salary.

Due to the outdated system of the prisons where not only the inmates of the prisons were facing difficulties but their families were also going through the stages of severe sufferings as they were allowed to meet their loves ones for only a few minutes and that too in an environment where no sound could be heard.

A special package has been released to bring the prison staff and prison system of Punjab in line with modern requirements.