Historic Srinagar Jamia Masjid remains close for prayer since 5th August

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :The historic Jamia Masjid of Srinagar remains closed for devotees since 5th August and a large number of Indian forces' personnel are deployed in and outside the Jamia Market, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The people of Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region continue to reel under military clampdown and internet blackout on the 77th consecutive day, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

People particularly patients and doctors are facing difficulties in reaching the hospitals in the absence of public transport. Shops and other business establishments continue to remain shut most of the time as a silent protest against India's brutal actions in the territory. Students continue to stay away from their classes despite the Indian government has announced to open the educational institutions.

A Hong Kong-based English daily South China Morning Post in its article says that Kashmir feels like it is at risk of exploding at any time, after India announced the revocation of its special status on 5th August. It says that normal life is non-existent for civilians in the occupied territory. The newspaper maintained that there is a feeling of vulnerability, fear and hopelessness among the journalists of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, civil society members gathered at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to protest against the continued lockdown in Kashmir.

The protesters released a citizens' statement in opposition to the Indian government's move and said no steps should be taken about the future of Jammu and Kashmir without the consent of the people. They demanded restoration of the pre-August 5 position in the territory.

A documentary titled 'Forced labour under the largest democracy' was released during an event in New Delhi. The director of the film, Shafkat Raina briefed the audience about the nature of forced labour that was conducted by the Indian troops in Kashmir during the '90s. He also informed the audience about the circumstances and the negative effects that this forced labour had on the psyche and life of the Kashmiri victims. He said the forced labour is still prevalent in many areas of Kashmir including Pulwama district wherein Indian troops confiscate the vehicles from the drivers and later use them for encounters and night raids.

Members of the Kashmiri community, their friends and well-wishers held a 'Kashmir Freedom March' in Southampton, UK, to raise awareness of the violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir. The protesters of all ages showed their support for the people of the territory with flags and placards stating "Time for the UN to act for Kashmir" and "India stop torture in occupied Kashmir".