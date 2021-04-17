UrduPoint.com
Hoarded Sugar Bags Recovered In Okara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 12:44 PM

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration claimed on Saturday to have recovered 260 sugar bags hoarded in a godown and imposed fine of Rs 50,000 on the owner.

Chief officer Municipal Committee Rao Umer Farooq raided in the area of Hujra Shah Muqeem and seized 260 sugar bags from the godown of a trader Abu Sufyan.

The Chief Officer warned that no body would be allowed to hoard sugar for profiteering and strict action would be taken against them without any discrimination.

