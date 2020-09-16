Hoarding not to be allowed: Deputy Commissioner

UrduPoint.com
Wed 16th September 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said hoarding would not be allowed and price control magistrates had been activated to conduct regular inspection of markets to control overcharging.

He was addressing a meeting of the District Price Control Committee on Wednesday.

He appreciated the cooperation of traders and said they had always ensured availability of quality items at controlled prices.

He said rates fixed by the government were being implemented strictly.

During the meeting, representatives of traders' associations also assured of their fullcooperation.

More Stories From Pakistan

