Holy Prophet's Sunnah To Be Highlighted In Juma Sermons: Ashrafi

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Affairs Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Sunday said that in the months of Rabiul Awwal and Rabius Saani, Juma (Friday) sermons would be delivered in the light of the Holy Prophet Sunnah, the teachings and practices of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the decision was made in the Majlis-e-Shura of the Pakistan Ulema Council, Punjab. He said that different topics like women education and their rights, hijab, eradication of extremism and terrorism, significance of the belief of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat, steps required to establish Madina-like welfare state, importance of education, method of preaching of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), etc., would be included in the Juma sermons.

He said that it was crucial to raise awareness among people about the state of Madina concept and system of Khulfa-e-Rashideen (Rashidun Caliphate).

Ashrafi said that collective efforts were required to make Pakistan a welfare state like the state of Madina.

He said, he would request the Punjab education minister to organise debate and competitions on different aspects of Seerat-e-Mustafa in all educational institutions across the country.

The special representative to PM thanked the government of Saudi Arabia for giving 600 scholarships to Pakistani students. He also thanked Kuwait for resumption of issuing of visas to Pakistanis after a gap of 10 to 12 years. He said that relations of Pakistan with all Islamic countries were further strengthening.

About Afghanistan, Tahir Ashrafi said that entire world was supporting Pakistan's stance on Afghanistan situation. He said that those who were criticising Single National Curriculum (SNC) should understand that there was not a single sentence against any religion or sect in the curriculum.

