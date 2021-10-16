UrduPoint.com

Holy Prophet(SAW) Is A Beacon Of Life For Humanity: Provincial Minister

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 06:02 PM

Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Education Raja Rashid Hafeez Saturday said that the Holy Prophet(SAW) is a beacon of life for humanity

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal education Raja Rashid Hafeez Saturday said that the Holy Prophet(SAW) is a beacon of life for humanity.

Addressing a prize distribution ceremony of Naat and Speech Competition among school students connected with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen(SAW), he said that Prime Minister had declared the establishment of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Authority which the Muslims have appreciated across the globe.

Hafeez emphasized learning from the ideal life of the Prophet(SAW), adding our Prophet Muhammad (Peace and Blessings of Allah Be Upon Him) preached good deeds, peace, forgiveness, tolerance and mercy to the improvement of humanity.

The event was arranged under the auspices of the Punjab Arts Council in collaboration with the All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association (APPSMA).

While speaking on occasion, Abrar Ahmed Khan, Divisional President APPSMA, said that such kinds of competitions would be helpful for the children to understand the spirit of islam.

As per the decision, Abdul Hadi secured; first, Rehalf Rani secured second, Sapna Zia third, and Manahil remained fourth in speech competition while Saima Noor first, Anaya second, Faiza Rizwan third, and Syeda Urwa remained fourth in naat competition. Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed and Naheed Manzoor thanked distinguished guests at the end of the ceremony.

