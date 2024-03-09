Honoured To Serve People Of Pakistan: President Alvi
Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) President Arif Alvi Saturday said it had been an honour to serve the people of Pakistan.
In posts on X, he said, “May Allah forgive me for my shortcomings and reward me for the good deeds I may have done. Samina Alvi joins me in this prayer.
We have no doubt that a brilliant future awaits our country.”
“This is my last post/tweet as the 13th President of Pakistan on this X handle @PresOfPakistan that was set up by me in August 2018. I am handing over total control of @PresOfPakistan to the 14th President of Pakistan today,” he added.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl against Qalandars
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PU ISCS organises 1st convocation of Allied Health Sciences24 seconds ago
-
Railways conducts seminar on passenger safety, firefighting training32 seconds ago
-
112,000 relief hampers delivered across Lahore division: commissioner35 seconds ago
-
Empowering women, IMCG (PG) Margalla College celebrates International Women's Day38 seconds ago
-
Asif Ali Zardari elected 14th President of Pakistan11 minutes ago
-
Grand book fair at PU ends, 80,000 books sold in 2 days21 minutes ago
-
Tragic accident claims life of teenage boy, leaves friend critically injured on Rawalpindi Road30 minutes ago
-
Chairman RBISE visits matric exam centers to check arrangements30 minutes ago
-
'Killer' of TikToker Maimoona's husband arrested31 minutes ago
-
Islam emphasis women's rights: Prof Zafar31 minutes ago
-
66th Annual Flower Show starts in Mirpurkhas40 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police make foolproof security for Punjab Assembly41 minutes ago