Hospitals Directed To Treat Patients Of Clubfoot, Congenital Abnormalities
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The government of Khyber Pakhunkhwa has directed the hospitals to take necessary steps for providing treatment to children suffering from club foot and other congenital abnormalities.
According to details, the private and public sector hospitals have been directed to ensure treatment of clubfoot abnormality and congenital ailments while examination would be conducted by child specialists and orthopedic surgeons.
The patients would be referred to Paraplegic Centre Hayatabad, Khyber Teaching Hospital, Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital or other clubfoot clinics for proper treatment.
