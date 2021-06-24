UrduPoint.com
Hot And Dry Weather To Prevail In Northern Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 03:20 PM

Hot and dry weather to prevail in northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The Local Met office Thursday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the northern Sindh during next 24 hours.

The weather will remain dry and hot in Sukkur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Noshehroferoze and Jaccobabad during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Sukkur 47 C, Khairpur 47, Shikarpur 48, Ghotki, 46 and Noshehroferzoe 47.

Roads wore a deserted look as punishing heatwave hit several parts of the northern Sindh where people rushed to bath in canals to beat the heat.

More Stories From Pakistan

