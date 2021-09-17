UrduPoint.com

Hot & Dry Weather Forecast

Fri 17th September 2021

Hot & dry weather forecast

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot & dry weather with chances of dust raising winds for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.2 degree centigrade and 28.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 68 percent at 8 am and 45 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:58 am and set at 18:18 pm tomorrow.

