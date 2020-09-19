UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For City

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 05:50 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38.3 degree centigrade and 28.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 69 per cent at 8 am and 40 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:59 am and set at 18:15 pm tomorrow.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Opposition parties to chalk out plan at APC to get ..

7 minutes ago

Awesome. Save. Safe. Upgrade! Compromise, it’s n ..

16 minutes ago

Lebanon army surveys 85,000 building units post-Be ..

19 minutes ago

PBM helps out releasing 25 prisoners by paying Rs ..

20 minutes ago

Iran virus deaths top 24,000: ministry

20 minutes ago

98 shops fined Rs 1,14000 for overcharging

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.