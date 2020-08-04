UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather To Prevail In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

Hot, dry weather to prevail in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry weather for respective areas of Balochistan including its provincial capital for the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded as 20 degree centigrade and in Ziarat 14.4 degree centigrade on Tuesday.

However, Rain/ wind-thunderstorms is expected at isolated places including Lasbela, Sherani, and Barkhan district.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Barkhan Lasbela Ziarat

Recent Stories

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah restructures BoD of Chess ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi plans to construct new projects in energ ..

16 minutes ago

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah restructures Board of Dire ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Deputy Ruler restructures &#039;Khorfakkan ..

31 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Salem restructures BoD of &#039;Ittih ..

31 minutes ago

High time to realize dangers to Pakistan's existen ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.