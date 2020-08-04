Hot, dry weather to prevail in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry weather for respective areas of Balochistan including its provincial capital for the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded as 20 degree centigrade and in Ziarat 14.4 degree centigrade on Tuesday.

However, Rain/ wind-thunderstorms is expected at isolated places including Lasbela, Sherani, and Barkhan district.