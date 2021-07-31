House retrieved from land grabbers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :The police, in a successful crackdown, retrieved a house from land grabbers in Kahna on Saturday.

The accused, Mehar Liaqat and Mehar Rashid, had tortured Ijaz and his wife besides occupying his house illegally.

In supervision of the SP Model Town, the police station Kahna responding to an application received the house.

The couple met Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar at the Capital City Police Headquarters and thanked him.

On this occasion, Mahmood Dogar said that there was no space for land grabbersin the city and the police would deal them with an iron hand. A special Anti Qabza Mafia Cell andhelpline 1242 were providing service to complainants, he added.