Housing ministry seeks Japanese assistance to construct quake-resilient buildings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Tuesday sought Japanese assistance in a bid to build earthquake-resilient structures as Japan had extensive experience in constructing building codes capable of withstanding the force of natural disasters.

The secretary expressed his desire while meeting here with Chief Representative, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan Office Yasumitsu Kinoshita.

"Innovative engineering solutions are necessary to minimize the destruction caused by earthquakes, and Japan needs to cooperate with the Pakistani government to develop new technologies in construction sector," the secretary said.

Shallwani highlighted the importance of affordable and sustainable housing for low-income families and communities, as well as the need for innovative approaches to address challenges such as land availability and financing.

Yasumitsu Kinoshita, praised the government's efforts towards providing affordable housing to its citizens.

He also discussed various contributions that JICA has made in Pakistan including the construction of new housing developments, improving the infrastructure of existing housing projects, and providing technical assistance to local communities.

During the course of the meeting, both sides discussed the importance of sustainability in housing projects and identified potential areas for future collaboration.