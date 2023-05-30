UrduPoint.com

Housing Ministry Seeks Japanese Assistance To Construct Quake-resilient Buildings

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Housing ministry seeks Japanese assistance to construct quake-resilient buildings

Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Tuesday sought Japanese assistance in a bid to build earthquake-resilient structures as Japan had extensive experience in constructing building codes capable of withstanding the force of natural disasters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Tuesday sought Japanese assistance in a bid to build earthquake-resilient structures as Japan had extensive experience in constructing building codes capable of withstanding the force of natural disasters.

The secretary expressed his desire while meeting here with Chief Representative, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan Office Yasumitsu Kinoshita.

"Innovative engineering solutions are necessary to minimize the destruction caused by earthquakes, and Japan needs to cooperate with the Pakistani government to develop new technologies in construction sector," the secretary said.

Shallwani highlighted the importance of affordable and sustainable housing for low-income families and communities, as well as the need for innovative approaches to address challenges such as land availability and financing.

Yasumitsu Kinoshita, praised the government's efforts towards providing affordable housing to its citizens.

He also discussed various contributions that JICA has made in Pakistan including the construction of new housing developments, improving the infrastructure of existing housing projects, and providing technical assistance to local communities.

During the course of the meeting, both sides discussed the importance of sustainability in housing projects and identified potential areas for future collaboration.

Related Topics

Pakistan Japan Government Housing

Recent Stories

Ayeza Khan's glamorous Qatar Trip sets Instagram a ..

Ayeza Khan's glamorous Qatar Trip sets Instagram abuzz

6 minutes ago
 FNC approves draft law regulating non-Muslim place ..

FNC approves draft law regulating non-Muslim places of worship

11 minutes ago
 EU Countries Concerned About Commission's Security ..

EU Countries Concerned About Commission's Security Data-Sharing Project - Report ..

19 minutes ago
 Canada's Joly to Attend NATO's Foreign Affairs Min ..

Canada's Joly to Attend NATO's Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting in Oslo - Globa ..

19 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori announces launc ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori announces launch of website for registration

19 minutes ago
 Medical screening of Lahore police officials conti ..

Medical screening of Lahore police officials continues

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.