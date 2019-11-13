UrduPoint.com
HR Experts Urge Int'l Community To Take Notice Of IOK Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:20 PM

HR experts urge Int'l community to take notice of IOK lockdown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Human Rights (HR) activists on Wednesday urged the world community to take notice of media blockade in Indian Held Kashmir (IOK) including suspension of internet and mobile services for the last 101 days.

Talking to APP, noted HR activist Tahira Habib said the oppressed Kashmiris were facing the worst crisis in the valley, adding public transport was absent from the roads.

She said the life of Kashmiris was continuously paralyzed in the valley.

Munira Fatima, another HR activist said human rights violations in IOK were continued ranging from mass killings, torture, enforced disappearances, rape and physical assault.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) report, on the completion of 100 days of Indian military siege and communications blackout in occupied Kashmir, scores of journalists working with different media organizations took out a protest march on Tuesday, at Press Club Srinagar, against the continued suspension of internet services in Kashmir Valley.

They demanded immediate restoration of the services to facilitate the media persons so that they could discharge their professional duties.

