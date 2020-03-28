HR organizations should support govt in fight against coronavirus: Augustine

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Saturday appealed to all the human rights organizations in Punjab to perform their proactive role to support the government in fight against coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Saturday appealed to all the human rights organizations in Punjab to perform their proactive role to support the government in fight against coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, he said the government was taking practical steps to tackle coronavirus, adding that all resources were being utilized to cope with Covid-19 outbreak.

The minister urged the nation to take special care of cleanliness and most times stay at homes. He appealed to the people having many resources to come forward for the help of needy families. He said that government was constantly creating awareness regarding prevention of coronavirus. He said that public support was direly needed to overcome the corona outbreak.