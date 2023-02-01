UrduPoint.com

HR Violations In IIOJK Biggest Challenge For World Conscience; Barrister Sultan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that massive human rights violations by Indian troops in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was the biggest challenge to the world conscience

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that massive human rights violations by Indian troops in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was the biggest challenge to the world conscience. He expressed these views during a meeting with leaders of Occupied Kashmir at the Pakistan's Embassy in Washington, said a press release issued by his office here on Wednesday.

Barrister Chaudhry, while expressing his serious concern over the prevailing situation in the IIOJK, said that concerted efforts were required to expose the Indian barbarism and brutalities in the region. "After August 5, 2019, the Indian government besides changing the special status of the State, had amended several laws to consolidate its control over the territory", he said adding that there was a dire need that Kashmiris settled abroad should respond and use their influence to counter the Indian government's antagonistic policies effectively.

Lauding the supreme sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry further said, "the people in the IIOJK are scripting a new history of resistance while fighting against the Indian army deployed in length and breadth of the Valley".

Referring to his recent visit to UK and other European countries, he said that the world opinion regarding Kashmir was changing gradually and there were several countries including brotherly country Turkey who openly support Kashmiris' right to self determination. Similarly, he said that there were a sizable number of British and European parliamentarians who have been wholeheartedly supporting the Kashmir cause. He expressed the hope that the day was not far when Kashmiris would achieve the cherished goal for which they rendered matchless sacrifices.

The meeting, which was organized by Ambassador Sardar Masood Khan, was attended by Professor Imtiaz, Dr. Gh Nabi Mir, Dr . Dar and others whereas Sardar Ali Shahnawaz and Sardar Zarif Khan were also present on the occasion.

