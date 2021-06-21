UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HRCP Terms Rights Situation In Sindh As Deteriorating

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 06:20 PM

HRCP terms rights situation in Sindh as deteriorating

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :While terming deteriorated human rights situation in Sindh, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Monday said Sindh presented the highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the country by the end of 2020, with a death toll of 3560.

Addressing a press conference here at HPC for releasing the state of human rights report for year 2020, vice president HRCP Sindh chapter Qazi Khizr said though Sindh's response to COVID-19 was promising but the rights record was worrying the province.

The press conference was addressed by HRCP's council members Saeed Baloch, Parveen Soomro and Saleem Jarwar while the Regional Coordinated HRCP Hyderabad Imdad Chandio and others were also present.

Terming the passage of the Sindh COVID-19 Emergency Relief Ordinance 2020, a welcome development, Qazi said it had provided some relief to workers, students and tenants.

However, these measures were marred by weak implementation, with labour organizations complaining of widespread retrenchment, especially in the private sector, he added.

In its annual report, HRCP noted that while the four years term of the Local Governments in Sindh expired on August 30, the provincial government had not announced new dates for holding next local elections as of the end of 2020.

In Sindh, children's access to education remains poor as the provincial education minister had admitted that around 3.5 million children in the province remained out of school, he said and added that the actual figure of out of school children was double of the figure the education minister had stated.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Poor Education Hyderabad August 2020 Government Million Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Has Armeena Khan started driving Rikshaw?

19 minutes ago

Entry to Arts Council without covid vaccination ha ..

30 minutes ago

Multan Sultans won the toss, opt to bat first agai ..

43 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. M ..

57 minutes ago

Inflation compounding food security, nutrition cri ..

60 minutes ago

26-player player women squad announced for West In ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.