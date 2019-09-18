UrduPoint.com
HRCP Voices Deep Concern About Govt's Special Media Tribunals

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 12:33 PM

HRCP voices deep concern about govt's special media tribunals

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Wednesday voiced deep concern over the governments' decision to establish special media tribunals to settle cases of media organisations, workers, owners and citizens

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Wednesday voiced deep concern over the governments' decision to establish special media tribunals to settle cases of media organisations, workers, owners and citizens.

In a post on Twitter, the independent watchdog on human rights said, "HRCP is deeply concerned at the government's announcement that it is setting up media tribunals.

Given the government's woeful record on press freedoms, HRCP urges it to refrain from pressurising the media further. How are tribunals expected to maintain the media's independence?"

