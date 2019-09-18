The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Wednesday voiced deep concern over the governments' decision to establish special media tribunals to settle cases of media organisations, workers, owners and citizens

In a post on Twitter, the independent watchdog on human rights said, "HRCP is deeply concerned at the government's announcement that it is setting up media tribunals.

Given the government's woeful record on press freedoms, HRCP urges it to refrain from pressurising the media further. How are tribunals expected to maintain the media's independence?"