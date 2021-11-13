HR&MA minister condoles over death of senior actor

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior actor Sohail Asghar

In a condolence message, the provincial minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family.

He said that Sohail Asghar was a versatile actor and his memorable roles were still fresh in the memories of the fans.

The minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family go bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.