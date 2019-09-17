UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HRW Urges India To Release Detainees In Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 09:10 AM

HRW urges India to release detainees in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :A global rights body has called on the Indian government to immediately release detained people in occupied Kashmir.

"Indian authorities should immediately release detained Kashmiris who have not been charged with a recognizable offense," Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a statement.

It said that "nearly 4,000 people, including supporters of political parties, separatist leaders, lawyers, journalists" have reportedly been detained in Jammu and Kashmir since Aug. 5 when the government scrapped the special status of the Muslim-majority region,Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported.

"There have been serious allegations of torture and beatings. Many detainees have not been allowed to contact their families or lawyers," the statement read.

The New York-based rights group underlined that the authorities "in many cases detained people or placed them under house arrest without providing a legal basis." Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director at the HRW, said that anyone who has been detained in Kashmir "without evidence of a crime should be immediately and unconditionally released", calling on the authorities to allow "every detainee access to lawyers and family members", according to the statement.

"India is making a mockery of its human rights commitments by denying Kashmiris a voice in their future, jailing political leaders, and suspending basic freedoms," Ganguly added.

Meanwhile, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and its affiliate the Indian Journalists Union have strongly condemned the internet shutdown in the disputed region, saying it as "a violation of the right to information." "We again, reiterate our calls to the Indian government to end the internet shutdown that has stifled the flow of information in and out of the Kashmir for over a month now," said a statement by the IFJ.

Indian occupied Kashmir has been under a near-complete lockdown since Aug. 5, after India scrapped its special status. Since then the Indian government has also blocked communication access and has imposed restrictions to thwart any protests in the Muslim-majority region.

Several rights groups including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have repeatedly called on India, to lift restrictions and release political detainees.

Indian authorities, however, claim that daytime restrictions have been lifted in 90% of the region.

Related Topics

India Internet Lawyers Amnesty International Jammu Family Media Government Asia

Recent Stories

BAPCO&#039;s refinery operations remain uninterrup ..

8 hours ago

Investigations still ongoing to determine source o ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives FCO official

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives German official

9 hours ago

DG Rescue gives Rs 3.4 mln cheques to families of ..

9 hours ago

Scotland record third highest T20 stand in win ove ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.