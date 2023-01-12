Huge cache of drugs smuggling bid foiled; 22 kg narcotics seized, two held

The Attock Police on Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle huge cache of drugs worth millions of rupees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab through a passenger van and arrested two drugs smugglers- stated to be members of inter-provincial racket of drugs smugglers. The drugs include charas, ice powder, and heroin

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Attock Police on Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle huge cache of drugs worth millions of rupees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab through a passenger van and arrested two drugs smugglers- stated to be members of inter-provincial racket of drugs smugglers. The drugs include charas, ice powder, and heroin.

Police sources said that on specific information the police squad headed by Sub Divisional Police officer Fatehjang circle DSP Fateh Jang Raja Fayyaz ul Haq Naeem along with station house officer Mazhar Shah intercepted a Rawalpindi bound passenger van coming from Kohat on Khour road.

During search, police recovered heroin 16 kilograms, charas 6 kilograms and ice 970 grams from the hidden parts of the vehicle having price of millions of rupees in the international drugs market.

Later on, cases were registered and further disclosure is also expected from these drug smugglers connecting with their racket, police said.