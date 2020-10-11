UrduPoint.com
Huge Quantity Of Fake Fertilizers Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 10:00 PM

Huge quantity of fake fertilizers recovered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :District administration seized huge quantity of fake fertilizers and pesticides from a factory at Tehsil Kabirwala, here on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Mustufa along with Deputy Director Agriculture Rana Maqsood raided at Moon Cotton Factory situated near village 8-Kassi. They allegedly found 400 maund of small marble pebbles and another 190 bags of fake fertilizers from a mini truck.

Similarly, fake pesticides for sugarcane and paddy field were also recovered.

The team also arrested driver of the mini-truck.

According to officials of agriculture department, the fake fertilizers and pesticides were being transported to Khanewal and its adjoining areas.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, in a statements expressed resolve that stringent action would be taken against sellers of fake pesticides and fertilizers.

