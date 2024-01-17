Huge quantity of hoarded urea recovered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Agriculture Extension department recovered a huge quantity of urea worth about a million rupee after conducting a raid in a local godown here.

According to a source from the Deputy Commissioner's Office, the raid was conducted at the vegetable shop located at Sardarpur Kabirwala where the said quality of urea was dumped illegally.

The accused, Abdul Majid was arrested on the spot and his case was referred to the police station of respected jurisdiction.

The DC said that action against the hoarders would be continued unabated everywhere in the district.

He appealed to farmers to point out the black sheep roaming around to exploit growers to meet their vested interests.