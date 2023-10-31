Human rights commission members take oath at UoS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) An oath taking ceremony of newly elected members of International Commission for Human Rights was held here at University of Sargodha on Tuesday.

The event was organized by the university in collaboration with the International Commission for Human Rights and the non-governmental organization Durhab, in which the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sargodha Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas was the chief guest.

Nine elected members including Director General of District Health Authority Syed Toqeer Qazi, Assistant Superintendent of Police Sargodha Abdul Sami, President International Commission for Human Rights Adeel Iqbal, Senior Vice President of Sargah Rahba, Senior President International Commission for Human Rights Dr.

Atiqa Rehman, District General Secretary International Commission Human Rights Amjad Bhatti, Additional General Secretary International Commission for Human Rights Tariq Awan, Director PHA Shafiq Niazi took the oath.

On this occasion, and a large number of students and faculty members participated.