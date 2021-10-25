UrduPoint.com

Human Rights Violations In IIOJK Can't Disrupt Kashmiris Struggle: Humayun Akhtar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 09:00 PM

Human rights violations in IIOJK can't disrupt Kashmiris struggle: Humayun Akhtar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Humayun Akhtar Khan said on Monday the freedom movement of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) could not be suppressed through the use of worst form of force against innocent Kashmiris.

Talking about black day being observed by Kashmiris on October 27, he said the incumbent government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was mobilizing all quarters at international level to effectively raise the voice of oppressed people of IIOJK for resolving the Kashmir issue as per the UN resolutions.

He said, "Sacrifices of Kashmiris will not go in vain and the day is not far off when they will see the dawn of independence." Humayun Akhtar said the people of Pakistan were standing with Kashmiris andwould continue their diplomatic and moral support till the success of their freedommovement.

