Hungarian Foreign Affairs And Trade Minister To Visit Islamabad Tomorrow

Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister to visit Islamabad tomorrow

Peter Szijjarto will pay an official visit to Pakistan along with a high-level business delegation to explore business opportunities in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2021) Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto will pay an official visit to Pakistan on Friday with a high-level business delegation to explore business opportunities in Pakistan.

Besides one-on-one meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the Hungarian Foreign Minister will also have delegation-level talks.

The talks will review the existing bilateral relations and chart the way forward for taking the relationship to the next level.

The two foreign ministers will particularly focus on enhancing cooperation in bilateral trade, economy and other potential areas such as agricultural research and food industry and other fields.

They will exchange views on regional and international issues.

Both Foreign Ministers will jointly address Pakistan-Hungary Economic Diplomacy event, which will be attended by Hungarian business delegation as well as representatives of Pakistani companies.

During the visit, the Hungarian Foreign Minister will also interact with other dignitaries.

Bilateral cooperation is growing between Pakistan and Hungary across a wide range of areas of common interest. Deepening collaboration in economic, trade, energy and investment sectors is the focus of the two governments.

