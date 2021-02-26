Hurriyat leaders welcomes India-Pakistan joint statement on ceasefire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Hurriyat leaders, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, have welcomed the fresh agreement between India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza in a statement issued in Srinagar said, this initiative will bring peace in the region.

He said, his party has always been a strong supporter of the ceasefire along the LoC. "It is a move in the right direction, which will provide huge relief to the beleaguered people living under constant threat on the LoC," he added.

Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmad Mir in a statement in Srinagar, welcoming the ceasefire agreement, said that it was high time for peaceful resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute through meaningful and result-oriented dialogue.

He also urged the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government to give away its intransigence, release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists and take steps for peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

The Peoples Political Party Chairman, Engineer Hilal Ahmad War in his statement in Srinagar, appreciating the development, urged the governments of India and Pakistan to implement the agreement in letter and spirit and initiate a composite dialogue for resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

The Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement issued in Islamabad, today, while terming it as a step in the right direction, said that there was dire need to acknowledge the fact that dialogue was the only civilized way to resolve the dispute.

He said that the agreement would go a long way to maintain peace on the LoC where people have suffered enormously due to the persisting tension between the two countries.

Terming LoC as an offshoot of the lingering Kashmir dispute, Saghar, however, maintained that sustainable peace in the region was inescapably linked to Kashmir solution that needed to be settled in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Referring to the deteriorating political and human rights situation in IIOJK, he said that time had come that the Indian government should realize the ground reality that there was no military solution to the Kashmir dispute. "Kashmir is a political issue that needs to be resolved according to the UN resolutions", he said.