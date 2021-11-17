Hurriyet leaders urges UN to take notice of Kashmiris' killings in fake encounters in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations in IIOJK have expressed grave concern over the killing of innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters, frequently staged by Indian troops in every nook and corner of the territory with impunity.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in Srinagar strongly condemned the fresh killing of three traders and a doctor in Hyderpora, Srinagar, lashed out at Indian fascist regime for waging a war against the people of Kashmir.

"The history of resistance movement of Kashmir is full of such gruesome fake encounters wherein innocent people are murdered in cold blood without any reason," added the spokesman.

The spokesman further urged the United Nations Human Rights Council and Amnesty international, Human Rights Watch, international Committee of Red Cross to visit Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir to stock of the innocent killings at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

He demanded a high-level probe by International war Tribunal into the unabated killings in custody and fake encounters by Modi regime in a bid to implement its dirty plan of ethnic cleansing in the Muslim majority state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that the silence of international community and civil society in India in the face of acute violation of human rights by the Modi regime has made the life of people living in Kashmir a hell.

Hurriyat leader Masroor Abbas also said that killing civilians in cold blood is an old strategy of the Indian troops.

Hurriyat leader Javed Ahmad Mir urged world peacemakers to come forward and save innocent people of Kashmir from Modi-led Indian fascist regime.

Hurriyat leader Jehangir Ghani Butt strongly condemned the brutal killings in Hyderpura, Srinagar by Indian troops and said that India was systematically killing the innocent people of Kashmir to carry out the hidden agenda of genocide in the disputed territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Information Secretary Shabbir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian troops in their continued operations killed several Kashmiris, injured many and blasted houses in the Kashmir valley. He deplored the silence of international community over India's increasing state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

The chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the long-running dispute over Kashmir has called into question the credibility of the United Nations as it is responsible for finding out a solution to the Kashmir dispute as per resolution of the Security Council.

He said that the Kashmiri people are still waiting for the implementation of the resolutions passed by the United Nations on Kashmir.

Tehreek-e-Muzahamat spokesman in a statement said that the cold blooded murder of innocent youth in fake encounters is a set pattern from the past more than three decades. Hyderpora yet another example of worst kind of Indian state terrorism in Jammu Kashmir, the statement added.

"This highly inhuman and brutal act reflects the murderous mindset of Indian forces and its agencies with full blessings of their political masters in New Delhi," the spokesman added.

He offered condolences with the bereaved families.