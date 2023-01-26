UrduPoint.com

Husband Gets Pension Of Late Wife Restored After 9 Years

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 11:09 PM

On the intervention of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, commuted portion of the pension of a demised pensioner was restored after nine years

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :On the intervention of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, commuted portion of the pension of a demised pensioner was restored after nine years.

According to a statement issued here, Munawar Hussain filed a complaint at Sindh Ombudsman that commuted portion of pension of his wife that was due in December 2013 had not been restored despite approaching the office of the Accountant General Sindh.

The wife of the complainant was a school teacher who retired from service on 29-11-1998 and after her death on 2-06-2011, the family pension was transferred to her husband.

The complaint was admitted and taken up with the Accountant General Sindh and after due process and verification process through the office of the District Accounts Office Sargodha, commuted portion of the pension was restored.

The Accounts Office subsequently reported that an amount of Rs. 626,808 has been allowed to the pensioner, the statement said.

