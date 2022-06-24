Husband kills wife, alleged paramour

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :A man allegedly hacked his wife and alleged paramour to death with the help of a fodder cutting tool and surrendered himself before police in Jalla Jeem area of tahsil Mailsi on Friday.

Ghulam Yasin Wajnara killed his wife Nadia (34) and Allah Ditta allegedly in a fit of rage after seeing them in objectionable condition, police said adding that he himself informed police about the criminal act he had committed and surrendered along with the weapon used in the alleged murders.

Mailsi Sadar police took the accused and the murder weapon in custody, shifted the bodies to THQ hospital for post-mortem examination, and started investigations.