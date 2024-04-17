HWA urges Sindh govt to withdraw its appeal against Pro-peasant Sindh high Court’s judgment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Peasant and workers trade unions’ leaders grieved that the government of Sindh has not yet withdrawn its application in the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the Sindh High Court’s landmark pro-peasant judgement of 2019.

They had gathered in village Sher Khan Malokhani district Matiyari to mark the International Day of Peasants. On the occasion, president Hari Welfare Association, Akram Ali Khaskkheli shared that HWA had met with the caretaker prime minister together with Sindh Member of National Human RightsCommission, Miss Anees Haroon for withdrawing Sindh’s application, who also promised to take immediate measures.

However, Pakistan Peoples Party’s government stands firm to go against pro-peasant rights judgement of the court.

Khaskkheli lamented that PPP’s base is peasants and rural workers which are not treated well in any matter pertaining to the agriculture especially when there is implementation of the pro-peasant provisions in the law. He added that for around 74 years, the Sindh Tenancy Act of 1950 has not been implemented; ratherin 2013 and in other years, the PPP government has changed certain provisions in the STA to favour landlords.

The law governs the rights and relationships between landlords and tenants, including sharecroppers, in rural areas of Sindh.

However, practically, only landlords govern this relationship and enjoy all rights and peasants remain poor and marginalized; and also, never been benefited from the subsidies programme of the government provided in the context of floods and inflation, whereas peasants equal suffer the loss of production but only landlords are paid.

The moot was shared that despite the fact that the case was filed in January 2020, then the Sindh Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahu vowed and confirmed that his administration would not pursue an appeal in the SCP against this historic, pro-peasant judgement.

TheGoS, on the other hand, continued to pursue the case in the SCP till April2023.

The HWA received a copy of the plea filed by the GoS that categorically reveals the GoS has no concerns for the human rights of peasants and rural workers in Sindh; rather, it is pursuing the anti-peasant rights policies and the repressive feudal system and structure.

Habib Khatoon President Sujagwomen Hari Trade union informed the moot that the lack of enforcement of thelaw hampers the protection and welfare of peasants and rural workers,exacerbating their difficulties in accessing land and obtaining fair treatmentin their relationships with landowners.