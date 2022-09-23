UrduPoint.com

Hydrogen Missing Link To Sustainable Energy Future: NEPRA Chairman

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 07:56 PM

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi on Friday said that hydrogen could prove to be a missing link to a climate-safe, sustainable, reliable and affordable energy future

Speaking at a webinar titled, "Power from Hydrogen" held here under the auspices of NEPRA, the chairman said rapid growth of the global hydrogen economy could bring significant geo-economic and geo-political shifts, giving rise to a wave of new inter-dependencies, said a press release.

He stressed the need to tap into this potential and plan for a gradual transition.

The main objective of the webinar was to create awareness amongst the participants about the use of hydrogen as a fuel for power generation and progress made so far while moving towards zero emissions, its storage and safety issues and other important aspects.

International Hydrogen System Analysts and Resource Persons Evan Reznicek from M/s NREL, and Louis Strydom from M/s Wartsila also made detailed presentations, highlighting the major aspects of hydrogen-based fuels, power generation from hydrogen, its storage and safety concerns.

Member NEPRA Engr. Maqsood Anwar Khan and large number of NEPRA professionals, power sector stakeholders, members of the academia and others attended the webinar.

