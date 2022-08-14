UrduPoint.com

I-Day Ceremony Held At Govt Graduate College For Women

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2022 | 06:20 PM

I-Day ceremony held at Govt Graduate College for Women

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :A ceremony to mark the 75th Independence Day celebrations was held at Govt Graduate College For Women Sargodha on Sunday.

Regional Director Anti-Corruption Sargodha Region Asma Ijaz Cheema was the chief guest.

Addressing on the occasion, she said, "Our forefathers under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah offered unprecedented sacrifices for Pakistan." Pakistan came into existence as an ideological country and the new generation should make efforts for its development and prosperity.

Students recited from the Holy Quran, sang national songs, presented tableau and speeches.

Later, the Regional Director Anti-Corruption Establishment cut a caketo celebrate the diamond jubilee of Pakistan.

