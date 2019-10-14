UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICCI Demands Conducive Environment For Real Estate Sector

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 04:00 PM

ICCI demands conducive environment for real estate sector

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that real estate sector has the potential to drive the growth of economy and stressed that government should take policy measures to create conducive environment for it so that it could play more effective role in the economic development of the country.He was addressing a delegation of Islamabad Estate Agents Association (IEAA) that visited ICCI led by its President Sardar Tahir.

Ch. ZahidRafiq, Secretary General, Naveed Akhtar Vice President, Islamabad Estate Agents Association, Nadeem ud Din,Rana Arshad and other representatives of IEAA were also present at the occasion.Muhammad Ahmed Waheedsaid that real estate sector played vital role in promoting business activities, economic growth, employment generation and poverty reduction and urged that government should rationalize taxes on this sector for its better growth.

He said that the growth of over 50ancillary industries including cement, steel, brick, timber and building material was associated with real estate sector and creating an enabling environment for it would facilitate the growth of all allied industries.

He informed the delegation that ICCI has got a stay order from Islamabad High Court against the 300 percent increase in property tax by MCI and said that business community could now deposit property tax on old rates till the court's decision in this case. He assured the delegation that ICCI would fully cooperate with IEAA in its efforts for resolving the issues of real estate sector.

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Chamber Commerce Islamabad High Court All From Government Industry Court Employment

Recent Stories

Artificial Intelligence will revolutionise the spo ..

46 minutes ago

Al-OthaimeenAwarded Azerbaijan Centenary of Diplom ..

46 minutes ago

India partially allows cell phone service in Occup ..

56 minutes ago

Balochistan and Sindh record wins on opening day o ..

1 hour ago

Wall Street Exchange inaugurates new store in Satw ..

1 hour ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa begin their National T20 Cup ca ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.