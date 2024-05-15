A high-level security delegation of the International Cricket Council (ICC) visited the Central Police Office, here on Wednesday and met IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar

The delegation led by Safety and Security Manager ICC David Muskar included Colonel Azam Khan from ICC, Colonel Khalid Mehmood and Usman Wahla from PCB.

The ICC delegation was briefed about the security arrangements for the upcoming international cricket matches in Punjab.

Safety and Security Officer ICC David Muskar said that Punjab Police has played an excellent role in the restoration of international cricket events in Pakistan. He appreciated the foolproof security measures taken by the Punjab Police for international cricket events across the province including Lahore.

The IG Punjab said that foolproof security is being provided to all foreign players, match officials and cricket lovers. Dr. Usman Anwar while briefing about the security arrangements said that high alert security is being ensured at all places including airports, hotels, stadiums and routes for the protection of cricket teams.

Punjab Police gives great importance and focus to all possible aspects including advance arrangements, security rehearsals, team routes, stadium security for all the matches, the IG Punjab said said and added that officers of all units including Executive Police, Traffic Police, Elite, Dolphin, PRU, Anti-Riot are being deputed on security duty during the matches. He informed the safety and security officers about the security situation and measures on the central dashboard in his office at CPO.

At the end of the meeting, the IG Punjab presented a souvenir from the Punjab Police to the security chief of the ICC delegation.

Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan and AIG Operations Zahid Nawaz Marwat were present on the spot.