ICIMOD invites applications from women in Pakistan for training on Earth observation, GIT

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), an intergovernmental knowledge and learning center in eight regional members countries of Hindu Kush Himalayas, invites applications to a theoretical and hands-on training on the use of Earth observation (EO) and geospatial information technology (GIT).

"This training is exclusively for women in Pakistan who have completed a bachelor's degree or are enrolled in a university-level curriculum," reads a press release issued here on Friday.

ICIMOD has been organizing the "Empowering women in geospatial information technology" training under its SERVIR Hindu Kush Himalaya (SERVIR-HKH) Initiative for the past three years.

The training course, extended exclusively to young women from Nepal and Pakistan, provides them with theoretical and practical knowledge in the use of EO data and GIT using real-world examples from the HKH region.

In its sixth iteration and in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this intensive four-day course is being offered online to eligible women in Pakistan.

The training will cover a wide range of topics, including principles of geographic information system (GIS), basic concepts of remote sensing (RS), image calculation and spectral indices, and mapping using open-source tools to solve emerging environmental problems.

A total of 20 women participants with an academic background in the fields of geography, science, engineering, survey, environmental science, and/or information technology are expected to participate in this training.

Interested candidates may apply for the participation using the application form available at: https://www.icimod.org/wogit/. Additional information is available on our website: bit.ly/WoGITPAK21The deadline for the submission of applications is May 21, 2021. Selected candidates will be informed via email by May 282021.