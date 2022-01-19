Iconic Influential female singer 'Mehnaz Begum' remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Iconic and influential female singer Mehnaz Begum was remembered on her 9th death anniversary to paid glowing tributes for her lifetime successful singing career on Wednesday.

Mehnaz sang a variety of genres for radio, television and films.

She had worked as a playback singer for a number of films.

Menhaz Begum had won the Nigar Award for best female playback singer 13 times, a private news channel reported.

She was also awarded Lifetime Achievement Award by Lux Style Awards.

She had specialized in ghazal, thumri, dadra, khayal, drupad and also reciting the salam, nohas and marsiyas.

She died on Jan 19 in 2013.