ICT Admin De-seal 4 More Sub-sectors

Sumaira FH 59 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 03:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has decided to de-seal the residential areas of sector G-6/2, G-6/1, G-10/4 and G-7/2 on Wednesday night at 1900 hours.

According to a notification issued here, the decision was taken after detailed survey, contact tracing, ground surveillance and testing of suspected individuals.

However, the de-sealed areas would be regulated by the prevailing orders of section 144, in case of any violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), strict actions would be taken against the delinquent by the respective Assistant Commissioner, said the notification.

The smart lock-down was imposed in those areas to control the further spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as most of the cases were reported in such sectors.

