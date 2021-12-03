ICT to organize Islamabad Women Gala "Be Pakistani, Buy Pakistani" on Dec 4

Islamabad Administration would organize two-day Islamabad Women Gala under the theme "Be Pakistani, Buy Pakistani" on December 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad Administration would organize two-day Islamabad Women Gala under the theme "Be Pakistani, Buy Pakistani" on December 4.

The event would be held at F-9 Park and its entry will be free only for families from Bolan gate F-10.

It's simple and easy to "Support Local, Buy Local" because when you shop from small businesses you were supporting a dream. The joy of locally handmade products lies in their uniqueness, high quality and originality.

In a world where you can shop anywhere, shop local. Be part of the Islamabad Women Gala and buy amazing handmade stuff to support our Pakistani artisans and businesses.