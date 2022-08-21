UrduPoint.com

ICTP Organizes 509 Road Safety Education Workshops During Ongoing Year

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ICTP organizes 509 road safety education workshops during ongoing year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :On special Directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital Police (ICTP) was striving to ensure traffic discipline and minimize violation of rules through educating road users and arranged 509 road safety workshops and 2,53,632 citizens were educated during ongoing year.

These traffic workshops were arranged for driving license applicants, volunteers, students of educational institutions and staff of government and non-government organizations, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

In a bid to educate motorists on the correct traffic procedures, SSP (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that ICTP was arranging such workshops and creating awareness amongst people about consequences of traffic rules violations, including over speeding, one-wheeling, inappropriate number plates, juvenile driving, lane-line discipline, zebra crossing, the use of helmets and so on.

He said this effort was meant to infuse traffic discipline, which would help protect the lives and property of road users. The SSP (Traffic) said road safety workshops were being arranged in government and private organizations, including educational institutions, to sensitize road users about various traffic rules.

The awareness campaign for the safety of road users was in full swing, he added.

In this regard, special teams had been constituted to teach road users how to ensure their safety before travelling on roads, particularly motorbike riders were being advised how to take the left lane while travelling.

The SSP (Traffic) said that these teams were performing duties at various main roads of the city and briefing motorbike riders and other motorists about safety. Those motorbike riders driving without helmets and side mirrors or having defective indicators, headlights, rear lights and speed meters are being cautioned and urged to get their bikes and vehicles repaired, he added.

He explained that a number of motorbike riders suffer road accidents due to faulty lights or indicators. An exemplary traffic system would be ensured in the city through cooperation of citizens, he concluded.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Road Traffic Nasir Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

6 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

15 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

15 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

16 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.