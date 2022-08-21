ICTP organizes 509 road safety education workshops during ongoing year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :On special Directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital Police (ICTP) was striving to ensure traffic discipline and minimize violation of rules through educating road users and arranged 509 road safety workshops and 2,53,632 citizens were educated during ongoing year.

These traffic workshops were arranged for driving license applicants, volunteers, students of educational institutions and staff of government and non-government organizations, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

In a bid to educate motorists on the correct traffic procedures, SSP (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that ICTP was arranging such workshops and creating awareness amongst people about consequences of traffic rules violations, including over speeding, one-wheeling, inappropriate number plates, juvenile driving, lane-line discipline, zebra crossing, the use of helmets and so on.

He said this effort was meant to infuse traffic discipline, which would help protect the lives and property of road users. The SSP (Traffic) said road safety workshops were being arranged in government and private organizations, including educational institutions, to sensitize road users about various traffic rules.

The awareness campaign for the safety of road users was in full swing, he added.

In this regard, special teams had been constituted to teach road users how to ensure their safety before travelling on roads, particularly motorbike riders were being advised how to take the left lane while travelling.

The SSP (Traffic) said that these teams were performing duties at various main roads of the city and briefing motorbike riders and other motorists about safety. Those motorbike riders driving without helmets and side mirrors or having defective indicators, headlights, rear lights and speed meters are being cautioned and urged to get their bikes and vehicles repaired, he added.

He explained that a number of motorbike riders suffer road accidents due to faulty lights or indicators. An exemplary traffic system would be ensured in the city through cooperation of citizens, he concluded.