ICTP To Ensure Safe Road Environment For Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ICTP) is committed to ensuring a safe road environment in the city and would further continue its efforts for providing maximum convenience to citizens.

Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer expressed these views during his visit to various wings of traffic headquarters at Faizabad and reviewed their performance.

He appreciated the performance of the traffic staff and issued special instructions for further improvement.

He said that ICTP would enhance the professional capacity of its personnel with the objective to serve the citizens in a better way.

Following the special directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Chief Traffic Officer conducted a visit to various wings of traffic headquarters including digital driving license one window hall, driving test area as well as ITP radio FM 92 and instructed the staff to further improve their performance.

Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that ICTP is known as a model force across the country and its personnel should interact with citizens in a decent way.

He said that ICTP is providing all possible facilities to people s under one roof who visit the office to get their driving license and for other purposes.

He directed the staff to facilitate the citizens without any discrimination and ensure merit in the driving test.

On the occasion, he also instructed the education team to aware the driving learner permit holders and citizens of traffic rules and road safety. He said that it is our main objective to make Islamabad an accident-free city and that all possible efforts would be made for it.

