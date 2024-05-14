Open Menu

IED Blast Inside House Kills Five In South Waziristan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 03:30 PM

IED blast inside house kills five in South Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) At least five people from the same family including women were killed when a improvised explosive device (IED) blast occurred inside a house in South Waziristan on Tuesday morning.

According to police the incident took place in Tangi Badinzai area of Laddha tehsil in South Waziristan where the blast of an IED killed five family members. The initial reports said two women were among those killed in the blast. The family had shifted to the house some days back.

Police said the house was rented out to an Afghan national, adding that frequent visits of suspected people to the house were witnessed by the locals. Police asserted that the blast was most probably a result of accidental flareup of the explosives stored inside the house.

Those killed in the blast were identified as Banot Khan, his wife, daughter, son Shahzeb and another unidentified child. Police have started a thorough investigation into the incident.

