UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IESCO Clears 6734 Hazard Points So Far

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

IESCO clears 6734 hazard points so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has secured 6734 out of total identified 7,874 hazard points so far by shifting dangerous electric wires to safe location across the all five circles of the company.

The spokesman told that an amount of Rs 1,098.267 million has been spent on clearing the said hazard points.

The hazard points were identified by the field formations and customers in the entire region.

A comprehensive campaign regarding shifting of electricity wires crossing over or close to the houses and removal of tilted poles was being carried out in all five operation circles of IESCO on departmental expenditures, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, IESCO Chief Ch. Abdul Razzaq said that they would take every step to protect the lives of customers and line staff.

The Chief passed instructions to filed formation to create awareness in general public to avoid construction near or under the power installations. If anyone took such steps, for legal proceedings applications should be submitted to the concerned police stations.

The IESCO Chief also requested valued customers to inform the concern SDO office about such dangerous wires in their areas. They could also registered their complaints on 051-9252933-6.

\778

Related Topics

Police Electricity Company Abdul Razzaq All Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Oman’s Minister of Fore ..

28 minutes ago

Daman launches first online smart branch

43 minutes ago

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

1 hour ago

RAKEZ, an environment that motivates prosperity

1 hour ago

Arab Universities Sports Federation sponsor Stage ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Islamic Bank funds treatment for patients wi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.